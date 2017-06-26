LONDON: Petra Kvitova has pulled out of the Wimbledon warm-up at Eastbourne this week with an abdominal injury, the WTA reported on Monday.

News of the 27-year-old Czech's absence came 24 hours after the two-time Wimbledon champion made a triumphant comeback from a knife attack by lifting the Birmingham title.

"Petra Kvitova has withdrawn from Eastbourne with an abdominal injury," the WTA announced on their official Twitter page.

Kvitova beat Australian Ashleigh Barty 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the final of the grass-court event in Birmingham.

In December she suffered severe injuries to her left playing hand while fighting off a knife-wielding burglar at her home.