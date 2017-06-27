CHENNAI: A couple of Indian tennis players have had significant firsts over the last few weeks. Rohan Bopanna capped off a wonderful two weeks at Roland Garros by claiming his first ever Major (mixed doubles, with Gabriela Dabrowski). On Monday, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, after a few anxious days, will be playing at Wimbledon, partnering American Jared Donaldson.

It will be his maiden Slam experience. His original partner was going to be Hyeon Chung but he withdrew following an ankle injury. Jeevan lucked out after Donaldson agreed to step in.

If only Indian men’s singles can have that sort of divine intervention! On Monday as the qualifying tournament for Wimbledon began in Roehampton, Indians were conspicuous by their absence. Not a single Indian even managed to qualify for the qualifying tournament. As the cut off was sealed, Yuki Bhambri missed out by one point (he is the first alternate.)

This represents a new low – first time that none from the current crop will be present at a Grand Slam qualifying event since Wimbledon 2014 (if Somdev Devvarman is included, this is the first since 2012 French Open).

It also speaks volumes on the kind of six months Bhambri, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni, who has not played any competitive match since January, have had. Injuries have had their say but it’s disappointing, according to Davis Cup coach Zeeshan Ali.

“It’s disappointing that none of the Indian singles players will be playing in the qualifiers,” he told Express. “Some of our players have had an injury-hit season so some of it is understandable. But yes, generally speaking, this is disappointing.”

Saketh, the last Indian to play in the main draw of a Major, called it unfortunate. “I think Bhambri is through all his injuries and he is on the border to make the qualies. So it’s very unfortunate. I think both of their (Bhambri and Ramkumar) rankings improved once the cut-offs were done.” On his injuries, Saketh expressed hope that he could return in one month.”

Five in doubles

Even as singles players look up to the heavens, doubles exponents have never had it so good. Five – including Purav Raja and Divij Sharan – have got direct entries into the main draw. Bopanna, Leander Paes and Nedunchezhiyan are the other three.

Saketh Myneni

2017: Australian Open (1st Rd q)

2016: US Open (1st Rd, won three q matches), Wimbledon (1st Rd q), French Open (2nd Rd q), Australian Open 3rd Rd q)

2015: US Open (1st Rd q), Wimbledon (2nd Rd q)

swaroop@newindianexpress.com