ANTALYA: Leander Paes and his Canadian partner Adil Shamashdin entered the semi-finals of the ATP 250 Antalya Open while Indian pair of Divij Sharan and Purav Raja lost a hard-fought quarter-final, here today.



The fourth-seeded Indo-Canadian brushed aside unseeded Carlos Berlocq of Argentina and Joao Sousa of Portugal in straight sets 6-1 6-2 making it to the last four.



However, Raja-Sharan pair gave a tough fight to second-seeded Oliver Marach of Austria and Mate Pavic of Croatia losing in the super tie-break. The Indian pair lost 6-7 (9-11), 7-6 (7-4), 4-10.