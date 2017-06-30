LONDON: Johanna Konta, who suffered a nasty fall in Thursday's win over world number one Angelique Kerber at Eastbourne, withdrew from Friday's semi-final at the Wimbledon warm-up event.

Seventh-ranked Konta banged her head and back heavily after a horror tumble during her quarter-final victory over Kerber and has been diagnosed with a thoracic spine injury.

The 26-year-old is Britain's best hope of ending a long wait for a women's Grand Slam champion that dates back to Virginia Wade winning the 1977 Wimbledon singles title.

Konta, who won the prestigious Miami tournament earlier this season, had originally been passed fit to play against Karolina Pliskova on Friday but decided to pull out to avoid risking further damage.

"The most important thing for me is to look after my health in general," said Konta, who because of the backlog of matches at Eastbourne had to play twice on Thursday.

"We made the decision based on the fact I'm still quite sore through my thoracic spine. Next week is Wimbledon but I make decisions for my health.

"I didn't sleep too well but I heard that's normal. It just didn't feel quite right. The most important thing is I rest well for the next 24 hours and then we'll see."

Konta will hope the pain diminishes over the weekend as she is due to play Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei, who she lost to in her Roland Garros opener, in the first round at Wimbledon on Monday.

