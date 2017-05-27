Home Sport Tennis

Stan Wawrinka in Geneva Open final as Kei Nishikori slumps

Stan Wawrinka eased into the final by seeing off Russian world number 85 Andrey Kuznetsov in straight sets.

Tennis world number 3 Stan Wawrinka (File | AP)

By AFP

GENEVA: Top seed and defending champion Stan Wawrinka reached the Geneva claycourt final on Friday where he'll face German outsider Mischa Zverev who stunned Japan's Kei Nishikori 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Wawrinka, 32, eased into the final by seeing off Russian world number 85 Andrey Kuznetsov 6-3, 7-6 (7/4).

Nishikori, fighting for fitness and form after a wrist injury forced him out of the Rome Masters last week, looked jaded against Zverev having needed to save three match points in the previous round against Kevin Anderson.

Qualifier Zverev, the older brother of Alexander Zverev who stunned Novak Djokovic in the Rome Masters final, who will attempt to capture his maiden tour title in what will be his first final appearance in seven years.

Wawrinka is seeking his first title of the year in what would be a major boost ahead of the French Open which starts on Sunday.

