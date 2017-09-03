Roger Federer, of Switzerland, reaches for a shot from Feliciano Lopez, of Spain, during the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York. (Photo | AP)

NEW YORK: Swiss third seed Roger Federer advanced to the last 16 at the US Open on Saturday by taking his 13th victory in as many matches against Spanish 31st seed Feliciano Lopez.

The 19-time Grand Slam champion, seeking his record sixth title on the New York hardcourts, won 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 to book a fourth-round meeting with German 33rd seed Philipp Kohlschreiber, who is 0-11 for his career against Federer.