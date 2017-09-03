CHENNAI: Former Wimbledon junior doubles champion Sumit Nagal of India has been given top billing in the singles event of the 8th S R Subramaniam Memorial ITF Men's Futures tennis tournament that begins here tomorrow.

Nagal, ranked 262 in the world, will meet fellow countryman R Virali-Murugesan in the first round. Siddarth Rawat is seeded second in the singles draw, followed by Colin van Beem of the Netherlands and Lucas Gomez of Mexico.

A total of 14 players from 10 countries, including the Netherlands, Switzerland, Mexico, U.S.A. and Ukraine among others are participating in the tournament.

The following players were awarded a wild card into the singles main draw: Haadin Bava, Dhakshineswar Suresh, S D Prajwal Dev and Mohammed Fahad. Results (final qualifying round, Indians unless otherwise specified): Paramveer Singh Bajwa (3) bt Prithvi Sekhar 6-4, 6-3; Tejas Chaukulkar (4) bt Armaan Bhatia 6-1, 6-2; Arjun Kadhe bt Vignesh Peranamallur (2) 7-6(0), 6-1; Anvit Bendre bt Anurag Nenwani (6) 6-3, 6-3. Li-Wie Tan (Taipei) (8) bt Kento Tagashira (Japan) (13) 6-2, 4-0 (retd); Kunal Vazirani bt Faisal Qamar 7-6(6), 4-6, 6-4; Jessy Kalambay (SUI) (5) bt Suraj R Prabodh (9) 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-4; Vijayant Malik (7) bt Sai Saran Reddy 6-4, 6-2.