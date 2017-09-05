NEW YORK: Rohan Bopanna's campaign at the last Grand Slam of the season ended with defeat in the mixed doubles along with Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrwoski while India's juniors also fizzled out in the singles in the US Open.

Seventh seeded Bopanna and Dabrowski, the French Open winners, lost 6-4 3-6 8-10 to third seeded team of Hao-Ching Chan and Michael Venus.

In the men's doubles, Bopanna and Pablo Cuevas had lost to Simone Bolelli and the temperamental Fabio Fognini, who was later thrown out of the tournament for using abusive language against a woman chair umpire.

Leander Paes and Purav Raja have already lost in the second round of the men's doubles. Paes this year did not compete in the mixed doubles as Martina Hingis has paired with Jamie Murray. They are top seeded and have reached the quarterfinals.

Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig, seeded second, had suffered a first round defeat against new star on the horizon Jelena Ostapenko, the French Open champion, and Fabrice Martin.

Sania's challenge is still alive in the women's doubles, reaching quarterfinals with Chinese Shuai Peng.

Meanwhile, in the girls singles, Mahak Jain lost 3-6 7-6 (5) 1-6 to Chinese sixth seed Xin Yu Wang while Mihika Yadav also went down in a three-setter.

Mihika lost 4-6 6-4 1-6 to American Nikki Redelijk. Zeel Desai was ousted by Colombian 12th seed Maria Camila Osorio Serrano 6-4 6-7(5) 6-3.

In the boys singles, Siddhant Banthia was thrashed 1-6 2-6 by American Danny Thomas.

In the boys doubles, Siddhant Banthia and Japan's Shinji Hazawa defeated Lukas Greif and Govind Nanda 3-6 6-3 11-9.

