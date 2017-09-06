LONDON: Britain's Andy Murray said on Wednesday he is unlikely to play again this season due to a hip injury that forced him to pull out of the US Open.

"Unfortunately, I won't be able to compete in the upcoming events in Beijing and Shanghai, and most likely, the final two events to finish the season in Vienna and Paris due to my hip injury which has been bothering me the last few months," the three-time Grand Slam champion said on his Facebook page.

The 30-year-old Scot has not played since a five-set Wimbledon quarter-final loss to American Sam Querrey in July.

Murray suffered the injury in a five-set French Open semi-final loss to Swiss Stan Wawrinka in June.