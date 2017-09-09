QUEBEC: Canadian star Eugenie Bouchard withdrew from the WTA Tour's Quebec City tournament because of a virus, Tennis Canada announced Friday.

Bouchard, who is ranked 76th in the world, made the semi-finals of the tournament four years ago.

"I am extremely disappointed to have to withdraw from the National Bank Cup, because it's a tournament that I enjoy and I am always motivated to play at home in front of the Quebec crowd," Bouchard said.

The tournament begins next week on the campus of Laval University.

Bouchard will be replaced in the main draw by Marina Erakovic of New Zealand.