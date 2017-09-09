CHENNAI: Top seed Sumit Nagal earned a hard fought 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 win over qualifier Arjun Khade in the semifinals of the MCC SR Subramaniam ITF Futures championships, played at Madras Cricket Club courts. Sumit will be up against Colin Van Beem of the Netherlands, who outlasted Haadin Bava in three sets. Singles semifinals: Sumit Nagal bt Arjun Khade 6-2, 3-6, 6-2; Colin Van Beem (Ned) bt Haadin Bava 5-7, 6-4,6-2. Doubles final: Tae Woo Lee/Ju Hae Moon (Korea) bt Anirudh Chandrasekhar/PC Vignesh 6-3, 6-4.

Vignesh cracks ton

Vignesh S Iyer’s 100 helped Districts I post 392 for 7 in 90 overs against City IV in the TNCA round robin u n d e r- 1 9 tournament. Brief scores: Districts II 306/7 in 90 ovs (R Vivek 52, V Dinesh Kumar 94, D Rahul 52 no, Jash K Karia 39, B Ram Narayanan 4/62) vs City III. Districts I 392/7 in 90 ovs (Vignesh S Iyer 100, A Jerish 58, C Sathyanarayan 31, R Ram Arvindh 42, S Ganesh 57, J Jonty Rhodes 44 no, G Nicul Anand 3/91) vs City IV.

Ball badminton tournament

St Joseph’s Group of Institutions, Chennai, will organise the 18th AP Baul Raj-Soundara Bai Baul Raj memorial state-level B Grade ball badminton tournament on September 9 and 10 at Tiruvarur. Thirt-four teams will be seen in action in the tournament to be played in a league-cum-knockout format. Kuppu Fives, Coimbatore, are the defending champions. The event offers a total prize purse of `40,000.