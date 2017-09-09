Sania Mirza, of India, left, slaps hands with doubles partner Peng Shuai, of China, during the doubles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament against Chan Yung-Jan, of Taiwan, and Martina Hingis, of Switzerland. | AP

NEW YORK: The fourth seeded Indo-Chinese pair of Sania Mirza and Shuai Peng was sent packing by Swiss ace Martina Hingis and Yung-Jan Chan of Chinese Taipei in the women's doubles semi-finals of the US Open here.

While the scoreline suggests a straight-set victory of 6 -4 6-4 for the second-seeded pair but in both sets it was the Indo-Chinese combination that had the initial advantage which it frittered away.

Mirza-Peng started the match in right earnest breaking the opposition serve taking a 3-0 lead.

However, the Hingis-Chan pair levelled proceedings with double break to make it 3-3 before getting their third break in the ninth game to win the set at 6-4 in 31 minutes.

The second set also went along similar lines with MirzaPeng leading 3-1 before blowing it all away.

The decisive break came in the ninth game and then closed the game in the 10th game.