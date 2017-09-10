Sloane Stephens, of the United States, returns a shot from Madison Keys, of the United States, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament. | AP

NEW YORK: Sloane Stephens won her first Grand Slam title on Saturday, beating fellow American Madison Keys 6-3, 6-0 in the final.

She then conducted a news conference which will go down as one of the more entertaining in the sport's history.

AFP Sports looks at Stephens in full flow in New York:

On night before final

"I was literally in my room twiddling my thumbs, like, looking at, like -- I literally was looking at car reviews last night on Auto Trader, like literally. That's how bored I was. I didn't have anything to do."

On her college studies

"First of all, I'm totally not going to graduate. I haven't done any work for two weeks. I don't think I'm going to make it. My graduation date is December 14th, but I don't think that's going to happen. My professors actually texted me, so maybe they'll let me, you know, slide."

On only six unforced errors

"Shut the front door. I don't think that's ever happened to me before. Oh, my God. That's a stat. Snaps for me."

On wanting another Slam win

"Of course, Girl. Did you see that check that lady handed me? Like, yes. Man, if that doesn't make you want to play tennis, I don't know what will. Man."

On her trophy ceremony

"I was worried about like my boob sweat. Because I was, like, this is a picture they are probably going to use and I look terrible. That's what I remember most about the picture. Sorry."