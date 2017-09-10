Rafael Nadal, of Spain, returns a shot from Juan Martin del Potro, of Argentina, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Friday. | AP

A quick look at the U.S. Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO SUNDAY:

Rafael Nadal goes for his 16th Grand Slam title against Kevin Anderson, who will be trying for his first. Nadal won the French Open in June and a victory will give him two major titles in the same year for the fifth time in his career and the first since 2013, when he won the last of his two U.S. Open titles.

It's Nadal's fourth appearance in the U.S. Open final but first that won't be against Novak Djokovic. He will finish the tournament without facing a top-20 opponent. Pete Sampras is the last player to win a major without doing that, at Wimbledon in 2000.

Anderson is ranked 32nd, the lowest-ranked Grand Slam finalist since No. 38 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at the 2008 Australian Open and the lowest at the U.S. Open since the ATP rankings began in 1973. The lowest-ranked U.S. Open champion was No. 20 Andre Agassi in 1994. Nadal has won all four meetings against the South African.

SUNDAY'S FORECAST:

Mostly sunny. High of 71 degrees (22 Celsius).

SATURDAY'S WEATHER:

Sunny. High of 69 degrees (21 Celsius).

SATURDAY'S RESULTS:

Women's final: Sloane Stephens beat No. 15 Madison Keys 6-3, 6-0.

STAT OF THE DAY:

2 — Number of unseeded winners of the U.S. Open women's title in the Open era, which began in 1968. Sloane Stephens joined Kim Clijsters, who won in 2009.

QUOTE OF THE DAY:

"Of course, girl. Did you see that check that lady handed me?" — Sloane Stephens, asked if winning one Grand Slam title made her hungry to win another.