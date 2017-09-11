CHENNAI: The ITF Futures tournament was introduced with the idea of helping budding players earn ATP points and improve their ranking. Many athletes spend more than what they earn as prize money in the hope that a good performance will propel them on to bigger things. Imagine what happens to these youngsters if such tournaments happen sporadically?

On Sunday, the qualifying rounds for the third edition of Justice PS Kailasam ITF Men’s Futures Tennis Championships 2017 happened at the Powerpak Tennis Academy in Chennai. But events like these are becoming rarer if sources are to be believed. “Two years ago, there used to be six Futures events in Chennai alone. Now only three happen. It takes `15,00,000 to organise one such event and the federations (state and national) are finding it difficult to fund us for everything,” sources said.

The existing ones are funded by tennis enthusiasts and philanthropists. “It’s difficult to convince sponsors and corporates to spend money as there are no familiar faces. People are ready to spend only if famous players are competing,” sources said.

While state associations have approached the All India Tennis Association (AITA) regarding the issue, there has not been much improvement. “The prize money of the tournaments have increased. Earlier, the maximum amount was $15,000. Now that has come up to $25,000. Around 10 to 12 Futures events happen in India generally. If AITA is sponsoring every event, it will cost about three to four crores. We don’t have that kind of money right now,” another source said.

The case is the same throughout the country. Last year, there were only 6 Futures events across India. This year has seen marginal improvement with some underway and many more set to take place in various cities. But officials maintained that the numbers have reduced gradually. But the AITA is not sitting idle. A proposal has been put forward to sort out the funding. “Right now, the respective state governments are giving yearly grants. We will distribute those funds to the state associations and try and help in whatever way we can. But it’s not enough. For now the main source of money to host events will have to arranged by the organisers.

