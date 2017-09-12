TOKYO: Japan's Kimiko Date, the grand dame of women's tennis, bowed out of the sport after being thrashed 6-0, 6-0 by Aleksandra Krunic at the Japan Women's Open on Tuesday.

The former world number four, who turns 47 later this month, was simply no match for a Serbian opponent who at 24 is young enough to be Date's daughter.

Krunic took just 49 minutes to inflict the dreaded 'double bagel' on Date in a lop-sided first round encounter in Tokyo.

Date tried gamely to mix up her shots in the second set but to no avail as Krunic, ranked 67th in the world, blasted winners past her at will.

Krunic continued to swing away from the baseline and put the former Wimbledon semi-finalist out of her misery with a huge forehand which Date could only dump into the net.

