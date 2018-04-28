Home Sport Tennis

Battling Rafael Nadal one win away from 400 on clay

World number one Nadal was made to work by Slovakian qualifier Klizan, ranked at 140 and who had knocked out Novak Djokovic in the second round.

Published: 28th April 2018 12:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 12:39 AM   |  A+A-

Rafael Nadal of Spain (File | AFP)

By AFP

BARCELONA: Ten-time Barcelona champion Rafael Nadal took his clay-court streak to 42 consecutive sets won when he battled to 6-0, 7-5 triumph over Martin Klizan on Friday, also moving just one win away from 400 on the surface.

World number one Nadal was made to work by Slovakian qualifier Klizan, ranked at 140 and who had knocked out Novak Djokovic in the second round.

Klizan had three set points to take the match to a decider but Nadal, who had been 3-5 down in the second set, battled back for victory on a third match point and will face either Belgium's David Goffin or Spanish compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut for a place in the final.

Should he prevail on Saturday, he would become only the fourth man to win 400 matches on clay.

The 31-year-old remains a long way behind all-time leader Guillermo Vilas of Argentina who won 659 clay-court matches.

Compatriot Manuel Orantes won 502 while Austria's Thomas Muster racked up 422. However, Nadal has lost just 35 times on the dirt surface he has dominated for over a decade.

He is also 56-3 for his career in Barcelona as the 16-time major winner builds up for an assault on an 11th French Open title next month.

His hopes of winning the Barcelona crown also for an 11th time were boosted on Friday when two of his closest rivals, Grigor Dimitrov and Dominic Thiem, were knocked out in the quarter-finals.

Second seed Dimitrov was defeated by fifth-seeded Spaniard Pablo Carreno-Busta 6-3, 7-6 (7/4).

Thiem, the third-seeded Austrian, was stunned by 19-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas with the fast-rising Greek seeing off the world number seven 6-3, 6-2 in 80 minutes.

World number 63 Tsitsipas won the last 14 points of the match to reach the semi-finals.

It was his second win over a top 10 player following his victory over Goffin in Antwerp last October. He will face Carreno-Busta for a place in the final.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rafael Nadal
More from this section

Stuttgart Grand Prix: Quick revenge sweet for Angelique Kerber over Petra Kvitova

Novak Djokovic slips to surprise defeat at Barcelona Open

'Tsunami' of match-fixing in lower-level tennis: Review panel

IPL2018
Videos
Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering in Mangalore after releasing the Congress manifesto | PTI
Rahul Gandhi attacked BJP during releasing Congress manifesto for Karnataka assembly polls
Photo | Twitter
PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping visit Marquis Yi of Zeng Cultural Relics and Treasure exhibition
Gallery
Letterpress printing machine, which spearheaded the information dissemination from 15th century are in the verge of becoming an archaic object. IN PICTURE: Syed Ahmed, owner and operator of a letterpress printing machine, poses in his shop in the old qua
Disappearing jobs of yesterday, thanks to technology
Traditional pomp and glory and the whopping participation of festival buffs including foreigners marked the conclusion of yet another edition of Kerala's Thrissur Pooram, considered as the mother of all temple festivals, here today. (Express Photo | Albin
Kerala's biggest temple festival Thrissur Pooram in pictures