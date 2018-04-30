Karolina Pliskova holds sixth place in WTA rankings

By AFP

PARIS: Former world number one Karolina Pliskova held on to sixth place in the world rankings published on Monday after her victory in the Stuttgart Grand Prix tournament.

The top 10 was unchanged but Coco Vandeweghe, who Pliskova beat in the Stuttgart final, climbed three places to 13th.

WTA rankings at April 30:

1. Simona Halep (ROM) 8,055 pts

2. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 6,790

3. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 6,065

4. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5,450

5. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 5,382

6. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5,100

7. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 4,700

8. Venus Williams (USA) 4,276

9. Sloane Stephens (USA) 3,939

10. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 3,271

11. Angelique Kerber (GER) 3,025 (+1)

12. Julia Goerges (GER) 2,980 (-1)

13. Coco Vandeweghe (USA) 2,738 (+3)

14. Madison Keys (USA) 2,722 (-1)

15. Daria Kasatkina (RUS) 2,570 (-1)

16. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 2,505 (-1)

17. Magdalena Rybarikova (SVK) 2,350 (+1)

18. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 2,318 (+1)

19. Elise Mertens (BEL) 2,270 (-2)

20. Kiki Bertens (NED) 2,135 (+1)