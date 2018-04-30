Home Sport Tennis

Karolina Pliskova holds sixth place in WTA rankings

Former world number one Karolina Pliskova held on to sixth place in the world rankings after her victory in the Stuttgart Grand Prix tournament.

Published: 30th April 2018 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2018 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic hits a backhand return to compatriot Barbora Strycova during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne. | AP

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic. | AP File Photo

By AFP

PARIS: Former world number one Karolina Pliskova held on to sixth place in the world rankings published on Monday after her victory in the Stuttgart Grand Prix tournament.

The top 10 was unchanged but Coco Vandeweghe, who Pliskova beat in the Stuttgart final, climbed three places to 13th.

WTA rankings at April 30:

1. Simona Halep (ROM) 8,055 pts

2. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 6,790

3. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 6,065

4. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5,450

5. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 5,382

6. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5,100

7. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 4,700

8. Venus Williams (USA) 4,276

9. Sloane Stephens (USA) 3,939

10. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 3,271

11. Angelique Kerber (GER) 3,025 (+1)

12. Julia Goerges (GER) 2,980 (-1)

13. Coco Vandeweghe (USA) 2,738 (+3)

14. Madison Keys (USA) 2,722 (-1)

15. Daria Kasatkina (RUS) 2,570 (-1)

16. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 2,505 (-1)

17. Magdalena Rybarikova (SVK) 2,350 (+1)

18. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 2,318 (+1)

19. Elise Mertens (BEL) 2,270 (-2)

20. Kiki Bertens (NED) 2,135 (+1)

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karolina Pliskova
More from this section

Rafael Nadal remains top of ATP rankings

Rafael Nadal wins 11th Barcelona title, unbeaten in 46 sets on clay

Unstoppable Rafael Nadal into Barcelona final with 400th clay court win

IPL2018
Videos
Lamborghini Centenario Exterior Walkaround
Buddha Purnima: Buddhist monks, pilgrims take out peace march
Gallery
The soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' (cast and crew in picture) was the top winner of the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards held on Sunday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. Mario Lopez, who co-hosted the ceremony with Sheryl Underwood said that it was 'not a show about politics'. Even so, there was the occasional mention of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and Bill Cosby's guilty verdict. Take a look at all the big winners.
IN PICTURES | Who won what at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards
Unbeaten Barcelona added to its domestic dominance by winning La Liga for the third time in the last four seasons on Sunday, remaining unbeaten after 34 rounds. | AP
IN PICTURES | Barcelona wins league title in an almost perfect season