Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Washington Open with hip injury

The injury raises doubts about whether Kyrgios will be ready for the US Open, which starts August 27 in New York.

Published: 02nd August 2018 12:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 12:44 AM   |  A+A-

Australia's Nick Kyrgios (File | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: Australia's 17th-ranked Nick Kyrgios withdrew from the ATP Washington Open on Wednesday because of a hip injury.

The 23-year-old from Canberra, who won his fourth career ATP title in January at Brisbane, retired last week from a quarter-final at the Atlanta Open due to the hip injury.

"Absolutely gutted to have to withdraw from @CitiOpen," Kyrgios tweeted. "I've done all I can to get my hip ready but ran out of time. I want to thank Keely (O'Brien, tournament director) & her team for the support and apologise to the fans. I'll be back!"

Kyrgios, who had a first-round bye as the fifth seed, was replaced by 105th-ranked qualifying lucky loser Jason Kubler for a Wednesday match against fellow Australian James Duckworth.

Kyrgios reached the third round last month at Wimbledon after semi-final runs at Stuttgart and Queen's.

The injury raises doubts about whether Kyrgios will be ready for the US Open, which starts August 27 in New York.

