Andy Murray withdraws from ATP Masters Toronto, Stan Wawrinka gets wildcard

Both stars are making comebacks from injuries. Britain's Murray missed 11 months with a right hip injury before reurning in June. Wawrinka was out eight months with a left knee injury.

Former ATP world number one Andy Murray | AP

By AFP

WASHINGTON: Former world number one Andy Murray withdrew from next week's ATP Masters Toronto event on Friday, with his wildcard passed along to another three-time Grand Slam champion, Swiss Stan Wawrinka.

Murray's move came hours after an emotional three-set victory at the ATP Washington Open that ended at 3:02 a.m. Friday and left him crying into a towel for minutes after the match.

The three-hour marathon was Murray's third grueling three-set win of the week. He has been on court for eight hours and 11 minutes entering a scheduled quarter-final Friday against Australian teen Alex De Minaur.

But Murray said he might not play the match after finishing so late -- the latest finish in the 50-year history of the event, the grind and rain delays over the first four days taking a toll.

