Home Sport Tennis

Serena Williams withdraws from Montreal after lopsided loss

With Williams' withdrawal, Germany's Tatjana Maria gains direct entry into the draw. She'll face France's Alize Cornet in the first round.

Published: 04th August 2018 11:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 11:52 PM   |  A+A-

Serena Williams

23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams (File | AP)

By AFP

MONTREAL: Former world number one Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week's WTA tournament in Montreal citing "personal reasons," organizers said Saturday.

"Of course, we are disappointed that Serena will not be joining us," tournament director Eugene Lapierre said in a statement, noting that despite the 23-time Grand Slam winner's absence, all of the top 10 players in the world are in the draw for one of the key tuneups for the US Open.

With Williams' withdrawal, Germany's Tatjana Maria gains direct entry into the draw. She'll face France's Alize Cornet in the first round. The winner of that match could face fourth-seeded Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber in the second round.

Williams, 36, battled back from life-saving surgery after giving birth to daughter Olympia in September, reaching the final at Wimbledon, where she was beaten by Germany's Kerber.

On Tuesday, Williams endured the most lopsided defeat of her WTA career when she fell 6-1, 6-0 to Briton Johanna Konta in San Jose, California.

"I have so many things on my mind that I don't have time to be shocked about a loss where I clearly wasn't at my best," Williams said after that defeat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Serena Williams WTA tournament Grand Slam US Open Tatjana Maria

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rajasthan is progressing from BIMARU state to a developed state: Amit Shah
Arrested MDC supporters appear in Harare court after police raid
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta