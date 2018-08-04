Shekar Veeraswamy to meet Bala in wheelchair Marina Open wheelchair tennis tournament final

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Shekar Veeraswamy beat Sivaprasad 6-1, 6-0 in the singles semifinals of the Marina Open wheelchair tennis tournament at the SDAT-Nungambakkam Stadium on Friday.

He will take on S Balachandar, who saw the better of D Mariappan. In the women’s singles, Prathima Rao reached the final by blanking Sudha 6-0, 6-0. She will face KP Shilpa, who beat Khushbu Ganatra 6-0. 6-0.Results: Singles: (semifinals): Men: Shekar Veeraswamy bt Sivaprasad 6-1, 6-0; S Balachandar bt D Mariappan 6-1, 6-0. Women: Prathima Rao bt Sudha 6-0, 6-0; KP Shilpa bt Khushbu Ganatra 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Men: Semifinals: S Balachandar (TN)/ Shekar Veeraswamy (KA) bt Suresh Kumar (TN)/Gabriel (TN) 6-0, 6-1.

Niket shines

S Niket’s fifer helped Maharishi Vidya Mandir (B) to beat Sri Venkateswara Vidhyalaya, Ayappakkam by eight wickets in the TNCA Under-14 tournament for B Somasundaram Trophy.Brief scores: Don Bosco School of Excellence, Egmore 50 in 21.3 ovs (Vishvajit Srinivasan 4/25) lost to PSBB Sr Sec School, T Nagar 51/4 in 8.2 ovs; Sunshine Chennai Sr Sec School 171/8 in 30 ovs (K Pratham 69, B Sharan 46, K Hari Prasaadh 3/30) lost to PS Sr Sec School, Mylapore 172/5 in 28 ovs (Pranav Kashyap 78); Sri Venkateswara Vidhyalaya, Ayappakkam 68 in 19.5 ovs (S Niket 5/7, N Saiyam Surana 3/9) lost to Maharishi Vidya Mandir (B), Chetpet 69/2 in 13 ovs; Sri Chaitanya Techno School 59 in 27 ovs (S Rohan 3/7) lost to Bhavan’s Rajaji Vidyashram 60/1 in 8.3 ovs; DAV Sr Sec School, Mogappair East 129 in 29.4 ovs (V Niranjan 58, Giridhar Prasad 4/13, S. Sriram 3/30) lost to DAV Public School (A), Velacheery 130/3 in 26.2 ovs (RA Nithish 33); GRT Mahalakshmi Vidyalaya MHSS, Ashok Nagar 250/6 in 30 ovs (R Adthiya Shrinivas 69, TR Amaresh 50) bt BVM Global School 142/9 in 19 ovs (M Vishal Ram 98, TR Ramesh 5/36). Revised Target 160 in 19 overs. Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Kilpauk 132/9 in 30 ovs (MA Nithin Narayan 45) bt PSBB Sr Sec School (B), KK Nagar 93 in 22.1 ovs (Jagadish 6/20).

Velammal win

Velammal Mogappair campus boys basketball team won the first place in the inter-school basketball tournament organised by Pannai Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Dindigul. The boys bagged a cash award of `15,000 and a trophy. sports@newindianexpress.com