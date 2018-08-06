Home Sport Tennis

Andy Murray climbs 457 places in ATP rankings

The former world number one is now ranked 375 as he continues his comeback from an 11-month injury layoff.

Published: 06th August 2018

Former ATP world number one Andy Murray. (File | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray climbed 457 places in the ATP world rankings on Monday, despite withdrawing from the Washington Open before his quarter-final last week.

The former world number one is now ranked 375 as he continues his comeback from an 11-month injury layoff.

Murray also pulled out of the Rogers Cup in Toronto, though, after winning his last-16 match in Washington DC at 3 a.m.

Alexander Zverev remained as the world number three by successfully defending his Washington title with a straight-sets win over Alex De Minaur, while fourth-ranked Juan Martin del Potro was beaten in the Los Cabos final by Fabio Fognini, who jumps a spot to 14th.

ATP top 10

1. Rafael Nadal (ESP)              9310 pts

2. Roger Federer (SUI)             7080

3. Alexander Zverev (GER)          5665

4. Juan Martin del Potro (ARG)     5455

5. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)           4610 (+1)

6. Kevin Anderson (RSA)            4355 (-1)

7. Marin Cilic (CRO)               3905

8. Dominic Thiem (AUT)             3665

9. John Isner (USA)                3490

10. Novak Djokovic (SRB)           3355

Selected:

195. Stan Wawrinka (SUI)            290 (+3)

375. Andy Murray (GBR)              110 (+457)

