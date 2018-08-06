Svetlana Kuznetsova saves four match points, wins Washington WTA title

By AFP

WASHINGTON: Two-time Grand Slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova saved four match points and rallied to defeat Croatia's Donna Vekic and win her 18th career WTA title Sunday at the Washington Open.

The 33-year-old Russian, ranked 128th in the world, defeated 44th-ranked Vekic 4-6, 7-6 (9/7), 6-2 for her first WTA title since 2016 in Moscow.

Kuznetsova, winner of the 2004 US Open and 2009 French Open, claimed a second Washington title to go with the one she won in 2014.

Vekic, 22, won her only WTA titles in 2014 at Kuala Lumpur and last year at Nottingham.

Vekic had two match points in the 10th game of the second set but Kuznetsova denied her to reach a tie-breaker.

Kuznetsova gave the Croatian two more match points in the tie-breaker but saved each with a forehand winner before forcing a third set, which the Russian rolled through to claim the crown after two hours and 31 minutes, jumping for joy in celebration.