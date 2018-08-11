Home Sport Tennis

Simona Halep topples Caroline Garcia in straight sets to reach Montreal semis

Simona Halep, of Romania, celebrates her victory over Caroline Garcia, of France, during the Rogers Cup women’s tennis tournament in Montreal. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MONTREAL: World number one Simona Halep punched her ticket to the semi-finals of the WTA Canada tournament for the fourth straight year, cruising past France's Caroline Garcia 7-5, 6-1 on Friday. 

The 26-year-old Halep battled through a difficult first set then easily won the second in a rematch of last year's quarter-final contest with Garcia which was also won by the Romanian.

The top-seeded Halep hammered 19 winners and won 77 per cent of points on her first serve in the 88-minute contest.

Garcia started quickly but could not keep her unforced errors in check, finishing with a total of 31. She earned her only career win over Halep in five previous meetings in the 2017 WTA Beijing final.

Halep moves on to the final four where she will face Aussie Ashleigh Barty who ousted giant-killer Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands in straight sets 6-3, 6-1.

Halep, the 2016 tournament champion, was playing her third match in the past two days after earning two wins on Thursday over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and 38-year-old Venus Williams.

After the match Halep slammed the WTA about her scheduling saying she regularly has less time to recover from matches than her opponents.

"I am very upset about it," said Halep, who is first up on the Montreal courts on Saturday. "I talked to my team about this and all of them are upset... I never complained about the schedule, but today was enough."

On Friday, Halep broke Garcia in the fifth game of the second set for a 4-1 lead and had no trouble icing the win from there by winning the final six games.

World number 16 Barty reached the semi-finals by reeling off nine of the last 10 games against Bertens.

Barty was the more composed player in difficult, windy conditions as Bertens, who had seen off ninth seed Karolina Pliskova and eighth-seeded Petra Kvitova in her previous two matches, was undone by 31 unforced errors in the 55-minute quarter-final.

Barty has reached the semi-finals on her Montreal debut having made the last 16 when the event was held in Toronto last year.

"It was really tricky conditions and we were both struggling a little," Barty said in her on-court interview.

"I'm very happy to come through and get a little bit better during the match."

US Open champion Sloane Stephens was just as ruthless as Barty in her quarter-final as the third-seeded American made the semi-finals for the second straight year, seeing off Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia 6-2, 6-2.

"I've been playing well and it's a good start here to the US Open Series. I'm happy to be back in North America and playing on hard courts, and I'm hoping for some more good results," said Stephens.

Stephens will face either Elina Svitolina or Elise Mertens for a spot in the final.

