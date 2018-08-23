Home Sport Tennis

Novak Djokovic excited by prospect of teaming up with Roger Federer in Lever Cup

Novak Djokovic, right, of Serbia, holds the Rookwood Cup after defeating Roger Federer, left, of Switzerland, during the finals at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, in Mason, Ohio. | AP

By AFP

CHICAGO: Novak Djokovic is looking forward to possibly forming a doubles dream-team with Roger Federer as Europe prepares to take on the Rest of the World in the Laver Cup next month.

Djokovic and Federer will spearhead the European challenge in the second staging of the tournament, which takes place in Chicago from September 21-23.

Team Europe completed their roster for the event with Britain's Kyle Edmund being added to a strong team which also includes Germany's Alexander Zverev, Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov and Belgium's David Goffin.

In last year's inaugural event, Federer teamed up with Rafael Nadal in the doubles for the first time.

But with Nadal missing this year's tournament, Djokovic is now expected to form a partnership with Federer.

"I am looking forward to it if it comes to that," said Djokovic, who was ruled out of the 2017 event through injury.

Djokovic said the opportunity of spending time with fellow professionals in a team environment was too good to pass up.

"I am looking forward to spending time with (Federer) and all the other players," he said. 

"Life on the tour is different. You have your team, and you have your support. The only team event we play is Davis Cup. And you don't get to mix up so much with your biggest rivals for obvious reasons.

"Laver Cup is a competition which unites us all and it is very unusual to see that but also very nice that all the players were there backing and supporting the player which as performing on the court."

The World team will be led by Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro and also includes Diego Schwartzman, Americans John Isner and Jack Sock, South Africa's Kevin Anderson and Australia's Nick Kyrgios.

