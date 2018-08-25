Home Sport Tennis

World number one Rafael Nadal seeks second straight US Open title

The Spaniard has put together back-to-back major crowns only at the French Open -- where he has won 11 of his 17 Grand Slam titles.

Published: 25th August 2018 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Rafael Nadal celebrates a point against Stefanos Tsitsipas during championships men's finals Rogers Cup tennis action in Toronto. (Photo | AP)

Rafael Nadal celebrates a point against Stefanos Tsitsipas during championships men's finals Rogers Cup tennis action in Toronto. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

NEW YORK: World number one Rafael Nadal is feeling rested and ready as he looks to defend his US Open title.

The Spaniard has put together back-to-back major crowns only at the French Open -- where he has won 11 of his 17 Grand Slam titles.

A year ago at Flushing Meadows, he mowed down a men's field that was missing five of the top-ranked 11 men, with Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and 2016 US Open champion Stan Wawrinka among the injured absentees.

His brutally one-sided victory over South African Kevin Anderson in his third Grand Slam final of the year gave him a second major of 2017 -- after two years in which he failed to reach a Slam final.

"Last year has been a very special year after a couple of years," Nadal said Friday. "2015 was not a positive year in terms of level of tennis, 2016 I was playing good tennis but I got injured.

"Had the chance to get back in 2017. Of course I won on clay, but then to win on hard again is something that means a lot to me, especially here in New York."

This year the men's field features a full complement of the world's top-ranked players and seven former US Open champions, but Nadal believes he's had an ideal build up, starting with a hardcourt Masters title in Toronto.

"That's important for the feelings, for the confidence," Nadal said. "That gave me a chance to rest the week after in Cincinnati."

After scooping his 80th career title -- and his 33rd Masters 1000 -- the 32-year-old pulled out of Cincinnati to focus on his US Open prep.

"I was resting from competing, not resting from working," said Nadal, adding that as the tournament draws closer the signs are all encouraging.

"The last couple of days (before the tournament) is the moment to understand, that you really realize if you are better, you are worse -- when you start to put the full mind on what you're doing."

He's set to open his campaign on Monday with what promises to be an emotional 31st career encounter with his good friend and Davis Cup teammate David Ferrer, a former world number three who has slipped out of the top 100 and will retire at the end of the year.

The quarter-finals could bring a rematch of last year's final against fifth-seeded Anderson -- who reached the final at Wimbledon this year.

Despite last year's lopsided victory, Nadal said Anderson would pose a serious threat.

"He's a player that's always improving," Nadal said of Anderson. "He plays so aggressive. He has a huge serve. He's one of these players that are dangerous for everybody."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rafael Nadal US Open

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5