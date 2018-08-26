Russia's Daniil Medvedev downs Steve Johnson for ATP Winston-Salem title

By AFP

WINSTON-SALEM: Russian Daniil Medvedev captured his second career ATP Tour title on Saturday, beating American Steve Johnson 6-4, 6-4 to win the ATP Winston-Salem Open.

Medvedev won all 12 sets he played this week to become the first Russian winner of the final ATP hardcourt tune-up for the US Open, which begins Monday in New York.

Between a first match stumble and his dominating net play in the championship match, the 22-year-old Russian came to grips with what he wanted to achieve.

"In my first match I was up 6-4, 5-0 and the guy came back to 5-4. I was thinking, 'How am I going to play six matches to win this tournament?'" Medvedev told reporters after the victory.

Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, poses with the trophy after winning the championship match of the Winston-Salem Open tennis tournament in Winston-Salem. (Photo | AP)

"I thought, 'This tournament is not for me. It is too hot. I am only here one hour I'm already almost cramping.'

"That's how tennis is. I am happy to win the title."

Medvedev improved to 4-1 in his career rivalry against Johnson. He was too much for Johnson at the net where the Russian won 12 of 13 points. He blasted 20 winners and made just 12 unforced errors to 28 for Johnson in the 84-minute match.

"It's funny," Medvedev said. "Before the tournament I was trying to decide if I should play here or go get some rest and training before the US Open.

"But, of course, I think now I would have regretted not coming here this time."

Johnson was trying to become the first American in eight years to win titles on three different surfaces in a season. Eight players have done it since American Sam Querrey did it in 2010.

"I was really was hoping to be last man standing today but it wasn't the deal," said Johnson.

Medvedev will take his added confidence to the US Open, where he will face fellow Russian Evgeny Donskov in the opening round.

"He played two other young Russians earlier this year and beat them both," Medvedev said. "I'm going to try to not be the third one."