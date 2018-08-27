Home Sport Tennis

US Open: Alexander Zverev primed for tough Grand Slam path

The 21-year-old German, ranked fourth in the world, is part of the highly-touted "NextGen" crop of 20-somethings who are making an impact on the ATP Tour.

Published: 27th August 2018 12:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 12:37 AM   |  A+A-

Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev, of Germany, reacts during a match against Alex de Minaur, of Australia, in the men's finals in the Citi Open tennis tournament, Aug. 5, 2018, in Washington. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

NEW YORK: Rising star Alexander Zverev is relishing the challenge of taking on established greats Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in pursuit of his first Grand Slam title.

The 21-year-old German, ranked fourth in the world, is part of the highly-touted "NextGen" crop of 20-somethings who are making an impact on the ATP Tour.

Yet to break through at a Grand Slam, Zverev says he's eager to prove himself on the game's biggest stages against its biggest stars.

"You want to win a Grand slam in the tough way," he said as he prepared for the start of the US Open on Monday. "You want to play and compete with the best players in the world."

Zverev is therefore delighted to see top-ranked defending champion Nadal, five-time champion and world number two Federer, 13-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic and three-time Slam winner Andy Murray all in the field - a first since Wimbledon of last year.

Scotland's Murray isn't expecting much as he returns from hip surgery in his first Grand slam since then.

But Nadal, Federer and Djokovic have shared the major spoils so far this year, a feat Zverev calls "amazing".

"They all won a Slam. They all won Masters Series. It's great to see them play at the level they are. Tennis is waiting for this for a long time.

"Having them back, having them all playing the best tennis again is what makes it special for all the ones that haven't won it yet."

In his bid to upset the established order, Zverev has added former Grand Slam winner Ivan Lendl to his team.

Zverev, who has made it to just one Grand Slam quarter-final and never made it past the second round at the US Open in two prior appearances, said Lendl has offered invaluable advice on how to tackle the top players.

"There's a lot of tactical work, a lot of tactical talk," he said. "Against all sorts of players, not only the big four. He's a smart man, a great guy. Done it as a player, done it as a coach so he knows what it takes.

"He knows how to make the best players even better. This is why I took him," added Zverev, who said he also considered hiring German great Boris Becker.

Zverev is also refining his approach to the frenetic atmosphere of the US Open, saying he is spending his time with a few friends and members of his team, focusing on tennis and not getting caught up in the New York "vibe".

"I've never really played my best tennis here," he said. I'm trying to change that. Last year I was a little burned out.

"Last year I played a lot, I won a lot. Mentally it was tough for me because everybody saw me for the first time as a favorite. That was new for me. Expectations got ahead of me a little bit."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6