Home Sport Tennis

Defending US Open champ Rafael Nadal sends injured David Ferrer into Grand Slam retirement

David Ferrer called it quits on a hot and humid night on Arthur Ashe Stadium when he led 4-3 with a break in the second set.

Published: 28th August 2018 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

David Ferrer

David Ferrer reacts after losing a point to Rafael Nadal during the first round of the US Open tennis tournament. | AP

By AFP

NEW YORK: World number one and defending US Open champion Rafael Nadal sent his close friend David Ferrer into Grand Slam retirement on Monday when his veteran compatriot was forced to quit their first round match with an injury.

Ferrer, a former world number three but now standing at a lowly 148, called it quits on a hot and humid night on Arthur Ashe Stadium when he led 4-3 with a break in the second set.

Top seed Nadal had taken the opener 6-3.

"This is my last Grand Slam," said Ferrer who was runner-up to Nadal in the 2013 French Open final.

"I have great memories of this tournament and I am just sorry that I couldn't finish it tonight."

Ferrer, 36, will play his last tournament on home ground in Madrid next year.

"I am very sorry for David and sad for him," said Nadal.

"We are close friends and have shared great moments -- the Roland Garros final and Davis Cup wins.

"He is one of the greatest players to have come from our country. He's a great person and great player."

Nadal, chasing his 18th Grand Slam title, will face Canada's Vasek Pospisil for a place in the last 32.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
David Ferrer Rafael Nadal US Open

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love