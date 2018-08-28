Venus Williams battles into US Open second round with win over Svetlana Kuznetsova

By AFP

NEW YORK: Venus Williams battled into the second round of the US Open on Monday, beating Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 in a duel of 30-something former champions.

"It's not an easy match when you're playing a former US Open champion in the first round," said Williams, making her 20th appearance at Flushing Meadows.

The 38-year-old American, seeded 16th, counts US Open titles in 2000 and 2001 among her seven Grand Slam victories.

But her preparations for this year's edition were hindered by a right knee injury that saw her withdraw from Cincinnati.

"My preparation for the tournament wasn't ideal but I think I got a lot of balls out here to hit, so hopefully that helps," said Williams, who triumphed after 2 hours 55 minutes in steamy conditions on the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

She had a chance to close things out much sooner, but was unable to convert two match points against Kuznetsova's serve at 5-3 in the second set as the Russian, the US Open champion in 2004, won three straight games to force a third set.

"It seemed like she played her best whenever I was up," Williams said. "It wasn't easy to close that match out."

Williams raced to a 3-0 lead in the decider, and again found herself with a chance to close it out against Kuznetsova's serve.

Kuznetsova saved two more match points before Williams sealed the win with a forehand winner.