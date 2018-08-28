Home Sport Tennis

Venus Williams battles into US Open second round with win over Svetlana Kuznetsova

Venus Williams, seeded 16th, counts US Open titles in 2000 and 2001 among her seven Grand Slam victories

Venus Williams returns a shot to Svetlana Kuznetsova during the first round of the US Open tennis tournament.

NEW YORK: Venus Williams battled into the second round of the US Open on Monday, beating Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 in a duel of 30-something former champions.

"It's not an easy match when you're playing a former US Open champion in the first round," said Williams, making her 20th appearance at Flushing Meadows.

The 38-year-old American, seeded 16th, counts US Open titles in 2000 and 2001 among her seven Grand Slam victories.

But her preparations for this year's edition were hindered by a right knee injury that saw her withdraw from Cincinnati.

"My preparation for the tournament wasn't ideal but I think I got a lot of balls out here to hit, so hopefully that helps," said Williams, who triumphed after 2 hours 55 minutes in steamy conditions on the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

She had a chance to close things out much sooner, but was unable to convert two match points against Kuznetsova's serve at 5-3 in the second set as the Russian, the US Open champion in 2004, won three straight games to force a third set.

"It seemed like she played her best whenever I was up," Williams said. "It wasn't easy to close that match out."

Williams raced to a 3-0 lead in the decider, and again found herself with a chance to close it out against Kuznetsova's serve.

Kuznetsova saved two more match points before Williams sealed the win with a forehand winner.

