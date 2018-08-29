US Open: Kvitova, Ostapenko advance to 2nd round

By IANS

NEW YORK: Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova, the No. 5 seed, rolled to a 6-1, 6-4 win over Belgium's Yanina Wickmayer, advancing to the second round at the US Open in Flushing Meadows here.

On Tuesday, Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, had to overcome the intense heat and Wickmayer, a US Open semi-finalist in 2009, reports Efe news.

Up next for Kvitova will be the winner of the match between China's Yafan Wang and Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

In other action on the women's side, Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko, the No. 10 seed, defeated German veteran Andrea Petkovic 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.

Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki, the No. 2 seed, beat Australia's Samantha Stosur, the 2011 US Open champion, 6-3, 6-2.

Wozniacki's next opponent will be Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko, the world No. 42, who beat Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck 6-3, 6-2.

Wozniacki, the Australian Open champion, has a 1-0 career record against Tsurenko.

On the men's side, Portugal's Joao Sousa defeated Spain's Marcel Granollers 6-2, 6-2, 6-3, while Croatia's Marin Cilic, the No. 7 seed, beat Romania's Marius Copil 7-5, 6-1, 1-1 (retired).

Serbia's Laslo Djere beat Argentina's Leonardo Mayer 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 2-1 (retired).