Lesia ​Tsurenko hands Caroline Wozniacki to another second-round exit in US Open

By Reuters

NEW YORK: Second seed Caroline Wozniacki was dumped out of the US Open after a shock 6-4 6-2 loss to Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko on Thursday as the Dane's second round woes continued at Flushing Meadows.

It marked the second consecutive year that Wozniacki, twice a USOpen finalist, has failed to advance past this stage.

The second round has been a sore point for Wozniacki of late with the former world number one winning just once since Eastbourne in June, falling in the second round at Wimbledon and USOpen tuneup events in Montreal and Cincinnati.

Following world number one Simona Halep's first round exit, defending champion Sloane Stephens becomes the highest remaining seed in the women's draw at number three.