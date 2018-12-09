Fit and upbeat, Sameer Verma aims to muscle ahead

Vishal Vivek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : A conversation with Sameer Verma is bound to evoke the word “fitness” from him frequently, for he has suffered its wrath on numerous occasions in his career. After a successful 2018, those days might be behind him, but after-effects of it still seem to linger. Ask him what he intends to do in the future, pat comes the reply: “Maintain fitness, and move ahead.”

He will need loads of shoulder strength and fitness in general when he touches do­wn in Guangzhou for one of the biggest tournaments: BWF World Tour Finals, which commences on December 12. He will be one of the only two Indians in fray. The other one being PV Sindhu.

Consistent performances over the course of year that saw him clinch the Syed Modi International Championship title, helped the Madhya Pr­a­desh lad qualify for the year-end event. At Syed Modi, he had faced a must-win scenario. In the Finals race, Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto, placed at eighth spot then, was ahead of him by 6680 points.

The Pullela Gopichand Academy trainee had to clinch the title to qualify, and he duly did. It fetched him 7,000 points and helped him snatch qualification. “I was quite aware that I needed to win the tournam­e­nt. But I was not under any kind of pressure,” the 24-year-old told this newspaper before flying to China on Saturday.

Currently ranked 14th in the world (his best-ever), the yo­ungster’s progress had been dampened by an injury not too long ago. In late 2017, a shoulder injury had propped up just when he had achieved his then highest ranking (World No 18). It had taken him more than three months to make a comeback. “In 2018, I have been injury-free. It has been because I ha­ve adopted the approach of not participating in a tournament if I am feeling tired. It is of utmost importance to synchronise training and the res­t­ing period. The better my fitness is, the better my chances will be,” Verma said.

The diminutive right-hander’s performance this year has largely been in the Super 300 category, as he also won the Swiss Open. Asked what he thinks needs to be done for him to excel equally at higher-level tournaments, he said: “When the year began, the ta­rget was to get the body right. Now that it has been achieved, I can aim higher. I cannot say that I am satisfied with my performance. With the changing times, I would like to adapt my game accordingly.”In Guangzhou, he will be up against the best of the best, especially Japan’s Kento Momota.