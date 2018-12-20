Home Sport Tennis

Tennis legend Vijay Amritraj plans WTA event in Chennai in 2020

Vijay Amritraj, president of the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association (TNTA), said that the city might be in line to host a WTA event in early 2020.

Published: 20th December 2018 01:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Indian tennis legend Vijay Amritraj. (File | AFP)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Vijay Amritraj, president of the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association (TNTA), said that the city might be in line to host a WTA event in early 2020. “Keeping in mind the wishes of fans in the city, we are trying to explore various possibilities of holding a good tournament. A WTA competition could be held in early 2020 here,” Amritraj, who was in the city for his annual Christmas holidays, said. 

He added: “I have already made the request. We are looking to do a similar kind of event that we did for the men (Chennai Open). I have already spoken to the WTA, they are very keen to come on board. To conduct the event, it will probably cost about half of the ATP event (the Chennai Open). Talks have also been initiated with the state government,’’ he said on Wednesday.

To add variety to the city’s tennis calendar, a legends event is also on the pipeline.

“We are (also) targeting a legends event in the fall (next year). The plan is to get names like Mark Philippoussis, Pat Rafter, Richard Krajicek and Goran Ivanisevic. It would probably post the US Open. These events will inspire children and we could also have some coaching clinics for them,’’ added the former United Nations brand ambassador.

The former World No 16 also spoke about the need to protect ‘our players’ till they get to a proper standing in the game. 

“We have to look after all our players... both boys and girls till they get to a particular standard and particular ranking. The key (for success) is to be consistently in the top 100 and eventually getting to the top 50. We (Indian players) did not do it. We should not lose focus, think quickly on what needs to be done and work towards it as fast as possible,’’ the 65-year-old opined. 

The two-time Wimbledon quarterfinalist also touched upon the fitness aspect in the game today. 

“Fitness perspective is different from country to country. In leg work and hand work, no one is better than the Indians. Westerners need to work hard on this (leg work and hand work). In hand-eye coordination, Westerners are good and we have to work twice as hard as them,’’ he said.

Amritraj, who had spoken about the desire to bring a WTA meet to the city after being elected as president of the body in September, was also engaging when asked whether a Pullela Gopichand method of training could be tried in tennis.

“Yes, Gopichand has produced results, It will not be a bad idea to try out his methods of  training,” he said.As far as 2019 is concerned, the city will host the Chennai Open Challenger in the week beginning February 4, two days after the the India-Italy Davis Cup tie.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp