Home Sport Tennis

I have worked on adding more power to my serve: Ramkumar Ramanathan

Ramkumar will open the new season in Pune at the Tata Open Maharashtra, where the organisers have awarded him and Prajnesh Guneswaran wild card entries.

Published: 24th December 2018 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

Ramkumar Ramanathan

Indian tennis star Ramkumar Ramanathan (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Ramkumar Ramanathan stood out with his fitness in 2018, playing 35 tournaments without any injury and the lanky Indian tennis player says going into the new season he has tried to add some more power to his serve by strengthening his upper body.

Ramkumar will open the new season in Pune at the Tata Open Maharashtra, where the organisers have awarded him and Prajnesh Guneswaran wild card entries.

"I have been working a lot on my upper body to open up my shoulders so that I can get more power on serve and also on my legs to stay longer in the point. It will be of great help when you play on clay courts," Ramkumar said on the sidelines of a TNTA event.

The 24-year-old said he is planning to cut down on number of tournaments in the new season and will consult his coaching team at Sanchez-Casal Academy in Spain.

"I am going to pick and chose the tournaments and try to give my best whenever I play. I have no regrets about 2018. I am still ranked 130 and there is a long way to go. And you never know with a match or two, you can go into the top 100 or out of it.

"All I can say is you can expect a very good effort from me the next year and hopefully I am healthy and play throughout the year," he said.

Talking about the upcoming Davis Cup tie against Italy, Ramkumar said the choice of grass gives them some advantage.

"We have a great team. It is going to be fast and low-bouncing. So we have a chance. There will be a lot of support for us," he said.

"Even against Serbia, it was a very close tie. It was a really close match. I started off well and lost the second set, a difference of few points and then it fell apart for us. But if we are all fit and play our best we can definitely upset Italy and make the breakthrough," Ramkumar added.

When his views were sought on Mahesh Bhupathi's captaincy, he said the former world number one doubles player always consults the team members and was doing a good job.

"Mahesh, he is quiet. He expects us to play well like any other captain. We always go ahead of time whenever he is at the tie. He always asks all the players on what surface to play and all these things.

"He is trying to give his best and is doing it with all his heart and out of good intentions. There is no politics and that is the first thing we as players expect. He is a doing a very good job," he added.

He sought to play down the controversy over Leander Paes (with whom he was paired in the doubles) pulling out at the last minute from the Asian Games in Indonesia in August and wished the veteran player was there.

"I mean, he is Leander. He is a good friend of mine. I have nothing against him. I wish he would have played that, because it is the Asian Games. Anything could have happened. I mean we all missed him there. I mean I missed him. I was supposed to play with him. But it is how it is," Ramkumar added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramkumar Ramanathan Indian tennis player

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp