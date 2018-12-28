Short-term union a test for PBL’s doubles specialists

Vishal Vivek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : There are a lot of ingredients that go into making a successful doubles pair in badminton. Coaches try their best to find that right balance between aggression from the back of the court, and deftness in net play. It takes considerable amount of time for two individuals to gel and perform as one entity. What if all of this needs to be done in a matter of days. Many doubles players currently wielding their racquets in the ongoing Premier Badminton League (which will run till January 13) are in the same situation. Separated from their regular partners — who they trot the globe with during the uber-busy BWF World Tour — they have had little time to bond and connect with their new ‘better-halves’.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the best ranked Indian doubles pair in the world at No 16, have also temporarily parted ways to serve their respective franchises. It took Malyasian coach Tan Kim Her more than three years to propel them to the current level. This process needs to be amplified by many folds in tournaments such as PBL.

This newspaper got in touch with the duo to learn how the players deal with the sudden tectonic shift in their schedule. Rankireddy has teamed up with Hong Kong’s LCH Reginald — for Ahmedabad Smash Masters — for the two men’s doubles encounters till now. While they won the first one, the second one proved to be a closely-fought loss. Interestingly, Reginald primarily plays mixed doubles on the World Tour.

“It’s a bit difficult to adapt so fast, but if you get players that compliment you then it is easy. For example, I play at the back, and if my partner prefers to indulge in net play, then it would be ideal. But that is not the case right now. He also plays an attacking game from the back boundary line during his mixed doubles games.

“So we communicate with each other between points to figure things out. So far, it has worked well. But there is a risk of exposing ourselves. Like in the last game. Our opponents targeted the net a lot more than the boundary line. It became difficult for us then,” Rankireddy said. “He (Reginald) is very experienced, and has played near the net in the past. So we are adapting well. Let’s see how it goes from here,” he added.

When the other half of India’s biggest hope in doubles was approached with the same question, Chirag retorted, “It all depends on the type of game your new partner possesses. If it is too different from my style of play, then it is quite difficult to adapt quickly. I have known Mathias (Boe) for five years, and I have practised with him many times in the past. Even though we had only three to four days to prepare for PBL together, we gelled well .”

The Commonwealth Games silver-medallist paired up with Boe in the first tie of his team (Pune 7 Aces), but lost to opponents ranked much lower than either of them. At the same time, there are a few lucky ones, the ones who have somehow managed to stick with their regular partners. The Adcocks — Chris and Gabby — who turn up for Chennai Smashers and the World No 9 pair of Hendra Setiawan and Mohammad Ahsan — who represent Bengaluru Raptors — have defied the trend.