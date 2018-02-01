SAINT PETERSBURG: Newly-crowned Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki said on Wednesday that her first Grand Slam triumph has motivated her to win more titles.

The world number one plays her first match since beating Simona Halep in the Melbourne final against Russian teenager Anastasia Potapova at the WTA event in Saint Petersburg on Thursday.

"I have already been the world number one in the past," the 27-year-old Dane, who reclaimed the top ranking from Halep in Australia, said after arriving in Russia.

"But now I've finally won a Grand Slam title and returned to the world's top position -- it's something really special.

"It was a combination of many factors, I've come a long way. But the main thing is that I really enjoyed that journey."

Wozniacki is the top seed at the Saint Petersburg Ladies Trophy and faces 16-year-old former junior Wimbledon champion Potapova in the last 16 after receiving a first-round bye.

"I really want to perform well at the St Petersburg event," she added. "My main motivation is to win the title.

"It's much more important for me to focus on my own condition and my personal play (than the opponent)."