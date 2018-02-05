MADRID: Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki maintained the top spot in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings released on Monday, while Germany's Julia Goerges managed to leap into the top 10 for the first time in her career.

Having won the 2018 Australian Open title, Wozniacki returned in last week's ranking to world No. 1 for the first time since 2012, replacing Romania's Simona Halep, reports Efe.

Goerges climbed two places to be ranked world No.10, while Kristina Mladenovic of France fell out of the top 10.

The current WTA rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 7,965 points

2. Simona Halep (Romania) 7,616

3. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 5,835

4. Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) 5,690

5. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 5,445

6. Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) 5,000

7. Caroline Garcia (France) 4,495

8. Venus Williams (USA) 4,277

9. Angelique Kerber (Germany) 3,031

10. Julia Goerges (Germany) 2,900