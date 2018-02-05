Lebanon beat Chinese Taipei in Davis Cup
BEIRUT: Lebanon's tennis national team scored a major achievement by beating Chinese Taipei 3-2 in the Asian-Oceania second group of the Davis Cup competition.
The games that were played on the grounds of the Taadod club in Beirut saw Lebanon leading Chinese Taipei 3-2 on Sunday, setting up a match with Hong Kong, who beat Iran in the same group, reports Xinhua news agency.