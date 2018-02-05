MADRID: Spain's Rafael Nadal remained in the number one spot in the men's Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) world singles rankings released on Monday with 9,760 points, ahead of Switzerland's Roger Federer.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer, who won the Australian Open title last month over Croatia's Marin Cilic, needs just 155 points to get past Nadal and reach the ranking's top position, reports Efe.

Cilic came in third with 4,960 points, while Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov kept his fourth position.

Spain's Pablo Carreño Busta maintained his 10th spot, behind Argentina's Juan Martin del Porto.

The current ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 9,760 points

2. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 9,605

3. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 4,960

4. Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 4,630

5. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 4,610

6. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 4,060

7. David Goffin (Belgium) 3,460

8. Jack Sock (USA) 2,880

9. Juan Martin del Porto (Argentina) 2,815

10. Pablo Carreño Busta (Spain) 2,705