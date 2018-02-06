BUCHAREST (ROMANIA): World number two Simona Halep said Tuesday that she will miss Romania's Fed Cup tie with Canada this weekend after an injury picked up at a gruelling Australian Open failed to heal.

"After spending the last week resting and rehabbing my injury from the Australian Open, unfortunately it has not recovered quickly enough," the 26-year-old said on Facebook.

"I'm sad as playing for Romania is very important to me but I look forward to seeing everyone in Cluj as I will travel to support my teammates in this very important tie. Good luck Romania!"

Halep had a tough time in Melbourne last month, turning her ankle and battling her way through several marathon matches to a hot and humid final, only to lose to Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki.

She later admitted crying after the loss, the third time she has been runner-up in a Grand Slam final, but said that "life goes on" and vowed to bounce back once her body healed.

