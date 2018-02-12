Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki poses with her Australian Open trophy, the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup in the Royal Botanical Gardens in Melbourne. | AP

DOHA: Australian Open winner Caroline Wozniacki insisted on Sunday that despite last month's breakthrough Grand Slam triumph her life has not changed in the slightest.

The world number one was speaking ahead of the Qatar Open, which begins on Monday and where she could face the player she defeated in the Melbourne final, Simona Halep.

"Life hasn't changed at all," she said.

"Life is the same. Still the same when I go back on the practice courts, I still have things that I need to work on and I still get stuff from my dad saying move your feet, do this.

"So, nothing has changed in that regard."

Wozniacki is among nine of the 10 best female players in the world who have congregated in Doha this week.

The Dane is seeded number one and if all goes according to plan, she will meet number two seed Halep in next Sunday's final.

The only top ten player missing in the Gulf is Venus Williams, currently ranked number eight in the world.

However, former world number one Maria Sharapova has been handed a wildcard and could meet the Australian Open champion in the last 16.

Wozniacki admitted she missed her trophy -- dubbed Daphne -- which is back at her home in Monaco.

And she also admitted that she was "jealous" of British star Kyle Edmund, a fellow supporter of Liverpool, who received congratulations from the football club for his surprise run to the Australian Open semi-finals in the men's competition.

Asked if she had received any similar congratulations from her beloved team, she said: "I actually haven't gotten congratulations from Liverpool.

"I saw that Edmund did, so I felt kind of jealous a little bit.

"But I guess I'll have to wait."