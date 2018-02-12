SOFIA: Bosnian world number 129 Mirza Basic, who came through qualifying and stunned three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka in the semi-finals, clinched his first career title at the Sofia Open on Sunday.

The 26-year-old journeyman defeated Romania's 93rd-ranked Marius Copil 7-6 (8/6), 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, becoming just the second Bosnian to win an ATP title after Damir Dzumhur who was a champion on two occasions in 2017.

As well as taking home almost 90,000 euros in prize money, Basic will reach a projected career-high 76 in the rankings next week.