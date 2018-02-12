QUITO: Unheralded Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain captured his maiden ATP title on Sunday, winning the season's opening claycourt event in Quito by seeing off compatriot Albert Ramos Vinolas, the second seed, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Carballes, the 24-year-old world number 107, is expected to rise by around 30 places in the rankings as a result of his victory.