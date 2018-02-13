MADRID: Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki continued to maintain a firm grip on her place as the world's top-ranked player in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings released on Monday.

She was nearly 350 points ahead of Romania's Simona Halep. Wozniacki ousted Halep as world No. 1 last month after winning the Australian Open title, reports Efe.

In an unchanged top 10 this week, Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza came in fourth, ahead of the Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova.

The current WTA rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 7,965 points

2. Simona Halep (Romania) 7,616

3. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 5,835

4. Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) 5,690

5. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 5,445

6. Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) 5,000

7. Caroline Garcia (France) 4,495

8. Venus Williams (United States) 4,277

9. Angelique Kerber (Germany) 3,031

10. Julia Goerges (Germany) 2,900