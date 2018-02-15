India’s Yuki Bhambri hits a return against Japan’s Yasutaka Uchiyama during the Chennai Open Challengers on Thursday. (EPS | D Sampathkumar)

CHENNAI: Indian tennis ace Yuki Bhambri produced a spirited performance as he bounced back from a set down against Japan’s Yasutaka Uchiyama to book his place in the semi-finals of the Chennai Open ATP Challenger tournament here on Thursday.

After losing the first set, the second-seeded Indian never looked back and went on to clinch a comfortable 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 win over Uchiyama in a thrilling last-eight clash.

With the win, the 25-year-old has now set up a clash against Lee Duck-hee of South Korea for a place in the summit showdown.

Earlier, Bhambri became the first Indian to reach the quarter-finals of the Chennai Open with an easy win over compatriot Sidharth Rawat.

Bhambri looked dominant throughout that match as he eased past Rawat 6-2, 6-3 in the one-sided clash to make it to the last-eight of the tournament.