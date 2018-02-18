Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic (R) reacts shakes hands with Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark after Kvitova won their singles semi-final match of the Qatar Open tennis competition in Doha. | AFP

DOHA: Petra Kvitova came from a set down to beat world number one Caroline Wozniacki on Saturday to record her 12th successive victory and advance to the Qatar Open final.

The Czech star won 3-6, 7-6 (7/3), 7-5 to set up a final against Spain's Garbine Muguruza on Sunday.

It will be Kvitova's second final this month, after already winning in St Petersburg.

Currently the world number 21, the final in Doha also underlines her push to get back to the elite of the woman's game following a horrific knife attack at her home 14 months ago.

"I don't know what happened. I just came to play and I was crazy a little bit in my mind and I was playing it everywhere," said a jubilant Kvitova afterwards about her comeback.

Her victory was the third she has recorded this week in Doha over a member of the world's top 10.

After losing the first set it looked like she was set to become another victim of Wozniacki, the newly-crowned Australian Open champion, who has enjoyed a blistering start to the season.

But Kvitova forced a tie-break in the second set and after falling 3-1 down took the next six points to take the match to a third set.

"In the tiebreak when I was down 3-1, I was just really angry with myself so I just tried to hit some winners. That's how that ended," she said.

Doha would have been Wozniacki's third final this season, after Auckland and the Australian Open.