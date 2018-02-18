ROTTERDAM: Roger Federer overpowered Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 6-2 in less than an hour today to win the ABN AMRO World Tournament, his 97th career title.

Federer extended his domination over the player once dubbed "Baby Fed" for the similarities in their playing style, registering his seventh victory in as many meetings.

Federer's third title at the Rotterdam tournament comes a day before he officially returns to the top of the rankings, more than five years after he was last world No.1.

The 36-year-old Swiss earned a return to the top when the rankings are updated Monday, by reaching the semifinals in Rotterdam.

Federer, who has 20 Grand Slam titles to his name, said his next target is 100 career titles. He moved a step closer today.