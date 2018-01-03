Sumit Nagal and Ilya Ivashka during the first-round match of ATP World Tour 250 series at Mahalunge Balewadi Stadium in Pune on Tuesday. | PTI

PUNE: India's Sumit Nagal crashed out of the Tata Open Maharashtra tennis tournament following a straight-sets loss to Ilya Ivashka of Belarus here on Tuesday.

Ivashka produced a dominant display in the first round clash to carve out a 6-3, 6-3 win over the Indian Davis Cupper.

The 23-year-old from Belarus will next face fellow qualifier Ricardo Ojeda Lara, who beat sixth-seeded Jiri Vesely on Monday.

In the doubles category, the French pair of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Gilles Simon and the top-seed Croatian-Swedish duo of Franko Skugor and Robert Lindstedt advanced to the next round by winning their respective matches.

The top-seeds won their match comfortably, with a 6-4, 6-1 result against Marton Fucsovics and Mikhail Kukushkin.

However, Herbert and Simon had to work hard for their win over Kevin Anderson and Jonathan Elrich after they lost the first set.

The Frenchmen made a comeback in the second set before Herbert and Simon showed their experience in the decider to seal the deal at 3-6, 6-3, 10-5.

In the third doubles encounter of the day, the Czech pair of Roman Jebavy and Jiri Vesely beat Radu Albot and Tennys Sandgren 6-4, 6-3 to progress to the next round.